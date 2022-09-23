The short-term rental industry has experienced a substantial increase in popularity over the past decade.
Due primarily to home-sharing platforms such as Airbnb, the availability of convenient online home-sharing options has grown worldwide – including a tremendous surge in Stillwater.
Many consider the best feature of a short-term rental property to be the privacy it offers to the traveling public. It isn’t necessary to stay within the confines of a single room or share walls with strangers.
Stillwater is currently home to eighteen hotel properties with an inventory of 1,406 total rooms. The University Inn and Suites is scheduled to reopen as a Baymont by Wyndham in the fall of 2022 with an inventory of 115 rooms, increasing the total inventory to 1,521.
The total listings for short-term rentals vary from month to month and have ranged from 127 to 140 short-term rentals over the past three months.
Short-term rental properties collecting local visitor tax and local, county, and state sales tax are eligible for Visit Stillwater promotion services.
If you are listed only through Airbnb, or we receive a copy of your Oklahoma Tax Commission sales tax permit, we will include your short-term rental(s) on our website under “Lodging.”
You will receive:
- Website presence: VisitStillwaterOK.org
- Link to your Airbnb or website to book your property
- Your favorite picture to feature your listing
- Inclusion in the header of pictures on the “Cottages and Homes” page if your guests post pictures and utilize #VisitStillwater
- Promo for short-term rentals is included in 100,000 copies of our annual Stillwater Guide to the Local Scene and directed to listings at VisitStillwaterOK.org
- Social media posts and/or stories referencing lodging options
- Inclusion in Visit Stillwater eNewsletter
- Quarterly eNewsletter to Stillwater lodging industry partners
- Opportunity to appear on TV-31’s “The Morning Edition”
VRBO does not currently collect local visitor tax or local, county, and state taxes in Oklahoma. Until they align with and support our local and state tourism development efforts, we will not promote their platform. Properties that rent through VRBO must show a copy of their Oklahoma Tax Commission sales tax permit and have their tax remittances verified to be promoted.
Email Cristy@VisitStillwater.org if you have any questions or to list your short-term rental.
For the most current and up-to-date information regarding the Stillwater hospitality industry, go to VisitStillwater.org, and follow Visit Stillwater on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @VisitStillwater. Cristy Morrison, Visit Stillwater President and CEO, can be reached at Cristy@VisitStillwater.org or by calling 405-743-3697.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.