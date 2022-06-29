The Oklahoma Travel Industry Association held its annual RedBud Awards Ceremony at the Oklahoma History Center on June 14. Open to all Oklahoma tourism entities, such as destination marketing organizations, museums, and attractions, the RedBud Awards represent the highest honor given in the Oklahoma tourism industry for outstanding efforts to serve and promote Oklahoma’s tourism industry.
All entries were evaluated by a slate of tourism professionals on specific criteria including customer service and experience, marketing effectiveness, media relations, variety of audiences reached, value, unique marketing strategies, and overall creativity.
Emceed by Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell and Jenifer Reynolds, awards were given in 20 categories. The awards recognize Oklahoma’s top tourism attractions, events, programs, and organizations for outstanding efforts to serve and promote Oklahoma’s tourism industry.
Visit Stillwater was honored to be recognized with two awards this year, including one of the top honors:
• Best Overall Marketing Campaign – Large Budget Organization
• Best Publication – Merit Award – Large Budget Organization
“Our team was honored to be recognized during the one evening a year the tourism industry embraces our individual accomplishments,” said Cristy Morrison, Visit Stillwater president and CEO. “And it’s even more fun when our very own Jess Barnes with Shake, Rattle, and Roll Events plays the OSU fight song as we walk to the stage!”
Morrison is the past President of the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association Board of Directors and has served on the Board since 1995.
– Submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.