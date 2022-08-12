As the Care Manager at Stillwater Medical Women’s Health Unit, Jeanne Campbell helps complete a journey from prenatal to post-partum. It was in 1987 following the birth of her first child that Jeanne saw an unmet need in the community.
“There are many times it can be difficult or often impossible for a mother with a newborn to leave the house,” explained Jeanne. “65% of the families we serve are on Medicaid and there are circumstances that necessitate a home visit to check on the baby and the mother,” Campbell said.
The Women & Infant Skilled Home Health, exists to help families adjust to life at home with a new baby within the first two weeks of delivery. The program serves all types of payer sources including private insurance, Medicaid and even out of pocket payment. Visits are completed by registered nurses with 15 to 38 years of experience and certified by a Neonatal Resuscitation Program as well as lactation consulting.
While many think of elderly care regarding home health, protecting the wellness of post-partum mothers and newborn babies is close to 10% of home health services in Stillwater.
“During the pandemic, we visited over 40 mothers who delivered their babies without the support of a spouse or family due to COVID restrictions,” said Jeanne. “Our visits include feeding assessments, vital signs, weight checks of the baby, jaundice assessments and more. Often, feeding troubles are a main concern, so a weight check before and after feeding is crucial to the visit.”
Maria Avers, Director of Stillwater Medical Home Health, explained that funding is a concern regarding the outlook of the WISHH Program saying, “The value of a visit is $165, yet Medicaid reimburses approximately $80. Funding doesn’t cover the provision of service.”
A new infant scale was needed to use during at-home visits. Donations to Stillwater Medical Foundation funded 100% of the scale purchase.
