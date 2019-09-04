If you thought this was going to be about how to make money today, think again. Yes, there are ways for children to make money today. My great grandchildren have jobs that earn them money. One works as a gofer; one worked driving a tractor in the hay field; one works for a local farmer doing whatever needs to be done; one works at the sale barn.
Jobs today are very different from the jobs children did for money in the “olden” days. My brother made quite a bit of money trapping possums and skunks, skinning them for their pelts, stretching the pelts and selling them to a traveling buyer. The buyer would let it be known what day he would be at the produce house. Since Dad sold cream and eggs to the produce house every Saturday, it was a simple matter to take the pelts with him. Possum hides sold for 25 cents each if they were in good condition.
There was not as much opportunity for girls to earn money. There was a neighbor girl who trapped animals and stretched their pelts, but I cannot ever remember trapping or skinning animals. I watched my brother do both of those jobs, but I never saw him kill the animal.
Once, a long, LONG time ago, several of us were walking in the pasture with cousins and saw a skunk running toward a culvert. A skunk hide was worth more money than a possum hide so my older brother and his girl cousin took off after the skunk. The skunk had his front feet in the culvert when the two young cousins reached him. They grabbed his tail and pulled, thinking they could pull him out of the culvert and have another hide. (Are you jumping ahead in my story?)
They pulled the skunk’s tail off and he got away but in the process they got a good spraying. Even after several hard scrubbings, my older brother smelled slightly of skunk odor for several days.
Yes, it is dangerous for a teenager today to ride a horse and rope and throw calves for branding. It is also hazardous for a teenager to drive a big tractor to move bales. There is risk for a young person (or an old one) to work among cattle in tight pens. But work is work and there is money to be earned.
Marjorie Buchanan is a life-time resident of Pawnee County. She enjoys being outdoors. She welcomes comments at P.O. Box 4, PAWNEE, OK 74058-0004 or mgb2082@yahoo.com.
