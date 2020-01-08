There’s an old adage about the wisdom of the elderly. This old gal will admit to being old, but not yet to being elderly. However, my wisdom, my thinking-ahead, my ability to wait have grown as my age has.
It is often hard to begin a new year. As we get older, we realize that our time on this earth we call home is limited. When I was young, I never thought about dying. As my age advanced, I began to think more about the limit of this life and the things that I’ll never get to do.
People say, “Have a happy and prosperous new year,” and we enjoy hearing it, but as our age catches up with us, “Have a happy and healthy new year” would probably be more appropriate.
We all have things to clear out from the old year 2019. Checks that were written are usually stored with bank statements and boxed for referral in case of a letter from IRS. The old calendar is taken down and a new one hung. The pocket calendar is removed from purse or pocket and a new one started. A new entry is made in our cell phone.
Somehow, we bridge the gap between the old year and the new year and continue on our way.
When I was a girl, ‘bridge the gap’ meant for a horseback rider to get in any open hole behind a herd of cows moving toward the pens. If someone wasn’t in the hole (the gap), cows tended to turn and run backward toward the open pasture. Oftentimes, the younger cowhands were put in the gaps with a seasoned cowhand between the younger ones.
Repair the gap was checking water gaps after a heavy downpour. The water gap fences tended to wash down the creek with the water. Water gaps had to be repaired so that cattle wouldn’t wade through the shallow water and go into the next pasture.
The register in my check book is changed. It’s therapeutic to see a new blank register. So many checks to write; so much money to be given away!
The new year 2020 is like a new blank register for all of us. 2020 gives us 366 days to live, work, play, think, give, earn, develop character, strive for the betterment of all, to be more like Christ. Enjoy 2020. HAPPY NEW YEAR, 2020.
Marjorie Buchanan is a life-time resident of Pawnee County. She enjoys being outdoors. She welcomes comments at P.O. Box 4, PAWNEE, OK 74058-0004 or mgb2082@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.