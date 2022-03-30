Years ago, I took my family over to visit my mother. A few days earlier a cat had died between her house and the neighbor’s house. As we emerged from the car, my family all exclaimed, “Aww! What’s that smell?” Did you ever think that our motivations for what we do have an aroma before God?
Service motivated by love is that pleasing aroma before Him. In John 11:1-11, we see some interesting examples of how we can serve Jesus from love. Our ability to serve Jesus in love always comes from first being in Him, in His death, burial and resurrection. Is it not interesting that the aroma that pleases God is our willingness to unite with Him in His death, burial and resurrection? It is out of this union that our love for Him is born.
The context of the situation is a community celebration in the home of Simon the Leper. Obviously, Jesus must have healed Simon in the past, or no one would be attending the celebration. Martha, Lazarus and Mary are in attendance.
The first example of ministering to Jesus is Martha. It was part of Martha’s nature to serve. Luke 10:38-42 tells of a different time when Martha complained to Jesus about Mary not helping with the serving. At that time Martha’s service was motivated by worries and troubles about many things, not by love for Jesus. Jesus’ rebuke for her then was not her service, but her motivation. Now, she has had plenty of time to get to know Jesus better. Indeed, probably only a month earlier, Jesus had raised her beloved brother, Lazarus, from the dead. I think at this celebration her motivation was no longer trying to be the perfect hostess but to show her love for Him by serving.
The second example of ministering to Jesus is Lazarus. As they reclined around the table, upon what do you think Lazarus mused? A short time earlier, he had been in Abraham’s bosom, enjoying paradise, but Jesus had brought him back to life. Do you suppose Lazarus mused any upon what had been his experience? Or do you think that he was so enthralled with the man who could make even dead rotten things come to life that he could no longer even think of paradise, for paradise sat across the table from Him. One of the ways we minister to Jesus is by just enjoying His presence. Do you seek Him daily just to bask in His awesome presence?
The third example is Mary. Overwhelmed by His majesty, she brings her most prized possession, a pound of pure spikenard and anointed His feet with it. It was worth about one year’s wage for the common worker. Yet she pours it out on His head and feet! Would you pour out a year’s wage to anoint Jesus’ feet?
Why did she do that? For months, Jesus had been warning His disciples that He was going to Jerusalem to die. They really didn’t get it. She got it. It was the practice in those days to wrap the dead body with spices and fragrant oil before burial in a tomb. Her love for Him was so great that she gave her most prized possession for Him. She knew that she might not have access to his body upon His death. She wanted it done now, so she could show her love for Him. Interestingly, she is not listed as one of the women attending His burial.
The room was filled with the aroma. John records this not just because it is an interesting tidbit, but because it demonstrates how pleasing our love for Him is to God. See also Eph. 5:2, Phil 4:18, 2 Cor 2:14-17.
“It’s such a waste!” Judas murmured. Those who don’t love always complain about extravagant love. Does our love for Him prepare us to die to our desires? Meeting the needs of the poor is good and right, but do we lavish ourselves upon Him? If not, then even our service to the poor is merely the checking of a box on a check list and not loving Him with all our heart, soul, mind and strength. It’s a stench in His nostrils.
Is your love for Jesus a fragrant aroma before Him, or is it more like the smell of a dead cat?
