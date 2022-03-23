“I must admit, Jesus Christ is one of the most amazing people who has ever lived. But, I do not believe He rose from the dead,” said my professor.
“Why?” I asked.
“Because no one has ever risen from the dead before.”
“That is precisely the point,” I thought to myself. It was easier for my professor to believe that 11 men stole the body of Jesus from the tomb while 16 soldiers slept, and that all but one went to a martyr’s death proclaiming what he knew not to be true. The 11th died of old age after surviving boiling oil and exile on an island but still proclaiming a risen Christ. It was easier to believe those things than to believe that Jesus came back from the dead.
The power of a resurrected life leads to a great polarization of people. In John 11:45-57, we read of the reaction to Jesus raising Lazarus from the grave. On one end of the pole, we have the people who had known Lazarus. They knew of his sudden illness followed by death. They had attended his funeral. Some of them had been part of the mourning party. Some followed Jesus to Lazarus’ grave on the day that Jesus had arrived. They witnessed Jesus calling Lazarus back to life.
The joy and exhilaration of the raw power, which brought back life to a decaying body, coursed through the village and spread like an ocean wave into neighboring Jerusalem. The city was electrified by the one mighty act of power. To an oppressed people this could only communicate that God was bringing them the deliverer they had so long awaited. Who else could wield such power?
At the other end of the pole were those who had spent their lives gaining and hanging on to power through political maneuvering, religious rhetoric and even bribery. Their lives and fortunes were bound up in the delicate balance of the tight rope between Roman domination and spiritual demands of their religion. To lose their balance would thrust them into a deep rocky abyss in which there was no safety net. They could ill afford this upstart to shift their balance. The imbalance was sure to bring civil unrest.
For these the resurrected life had to be explained another way. The wave of the people was out of control. But what could be done? Jesus had already done many magnificent signs, but this was unstoppable! An impromptu calling of the Sanhedrin was called to discuss the situation. Caiaphas the current high priest gave this advice, “You know nothing at all, nor do you consider that it is expedient for us that one man should die for the people, and not that the whole nation should perish.”
His advice ended up being prophetic. Caiaphas produced what he prophesied; he conducted the trial of Jesus before He was sent to Pilate. “Never waste a good crisis!” could also have been Caiaphas’ motto. But Jesus’ death was not to be just for the good of the nation, but it was also to be for the good of all people as He would gather them into one.
Yes, Jesus’ death would be that crushing blow to the head of that old serpent, the devil, as prophesied in Genesis 3:15. His death, resurrection and ascension is that crushing blow which would gather the people of God into one, as is explained in Ephesians 2:11-22. This crisis event erupted into a sharp debate among the people as to Jesus’ intent, John 11:57. Never letting a good crisis go to waste, the Sanhedrin ratcheted up its authoritarianism and commanded that the people should report Jesus’ activities to them.
Today the resurrection of Jesus echoes down the halls of time as the greatest crisis of history! How about you? Will you let it go to waste? Will you like the Sanhedrin, or my college prof choose not to believe in Him? Or will you lay your life at His feet declaring Him to be what His resurrection declares Him to be, King of kings and Lord of lords?
Beware, for His light reveals things that are contrary to our current culture! Yet as the Light of the world, He calls to you to let Him expose your deeds of darkness. If you stay in His light, He will remove your sin stains, and His light in you will expose the dark deeds of others. “Awake, you who sleep! Arise from the dead! And Christ will give you light!”
