“Those Who Served” is an exhibition focused on telling some of the many diverse and powerful stories of men and women who answered the call to support the United States in wartime. Featuring objects spanning nearly one hundred and fifty years of service and patriotism by Stillwater citizens, the exhibit provides insight about the people who owned, used, or created these objects.
Exhibit artifact highlights and stories include:
• A painting by Col. R. Wilson Vincent of Round Mountain, the site an 1861 Civil War battle in Oklahoma during which Native Americans fought for both the Union and the Confederacy.
• Robert A. Lowry’s Spanish American War uniform, sword, and commemorative poster.
• A WWI Red Cross bandage-rolling gown and Georgia Swim’s WWII Red Cross uniform.
• The WWII uniform of Payne County’s Judge Donald Worthington and framed photograph showing MacArthur at the signing of the Japanese surrender.
• A blue blouse worn by a woman who served in the Navy during WWII as a member of the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES).
• Civil Defense food canisters stocked in Stillwater Fallout Shelters with items such as saltines and lemon-flavored carbohydrates to keep citizens nourished for two weeks.
• A photograph of Woodfin Harris, Jr. who served in the Korean War. He became interested in the history of the Stillwater Airport, particularly the military connection from WWII days, and founded and directed the Stillwater Airport Museum.
• Viet Nam combat pilot, James Solick’s, flight suit and his custom-made helmet.
• An Afghan Community Care Team t-shirt volunteers wore when welcoming refugee Afghan families to Stillwater in November 2021.
Each one of these artifacts helps to tell a richer, more detailed, human side of a story of a particular time and a particular event. The exhibit was curated in collaboration with Public History graduate students from Oklahoma State University (Andy Baker, Daniel Diaz, Averee McNear, Claire Patton, Jackson Seeberg, Ramsey Thornton, Samuel Walgren, Kaitlyn Weldon, Madison Williams and Melissa Wyn) under the supervision of Dr. Laura Arata, Director, OSU Public History Program and Amelia Chamberlain, Executive Director of the Stillwater History Museum. What is on display throughout the exhibit is drawn from materials researched, compiled, and installed through many hours of teamwork.
Exhibits that continue on display through December include the American Quilt Study Group miniature quilts featuring 25 framed-center/medallion quilts. Terry Miller’s memorabilia is currently on display in the museum’s Stillwater Collects case, highlighting his career as a two-time All-American running back who was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Stop by the museum this month to create a tree cookie ornament to take home, Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 23. The museum will close after Dec. 23 and will reopen in the new year on Jan. 17 in order that staff and volunteers can accomplish behind-the-scenes organization and cleaning.
The mission of the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar is to illuminate, preserve, and celebrate the diverse collective history of greater Stillwater. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 702 South Duncan Street. The museum is free but donations are appreciated. Learn more by calling 405-377-0359 or going to sheerarmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.