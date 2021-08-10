When people come to visit the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar, they see numerous exhibits on a variety of topics focused on Stillwater’s history. What they may not see is what goes on behind the scenes to create an inviting and engaging museum experience, to house and maintain Stillwater’s history in its collections of photographs, documents, maps, textiles, and objects, and to provide answers to research inquiries.
Since March, staff have been busy organizing the museum’s hanging textile collection.
The work started with the military uniforms reconciling accession numbers found on the clothing with what is recorded in the museum’s collections database PastPerfect. Descriptions were corrected if necessary to make sure they are accurate and complete, and include the military branch, rank, and war. Photographs were added to those records that were missing images. The museum’s collection of uniforms represent battles dating from the Spanish American War up through Viet Nam. Early OAMC ROTC uniforms are also part of the collection. To keep its military collection up-to-date, the museum will continue to collect uniforms from Stillwater residents who participated in more current conflicts.
As staff took inventory of the textile collection, they needed to determine what to do with items that were “found in collection” or FIC. This term means that the items, for one reason or another, were never entered into the database.
In many cases there is no paperwork associated with these items. Because the Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve, interpret, and present Stillwater’s history, items that do not have this connection do not serve the mission. Since the Museum also has a shortage of storage space, it needs to make sure that the items in its collection are relevant to its mission. If they are not, then those items may be removed from the collection after proper consideration by the museum’s Collections Committee and Board of Directors.
Staff have been taking additional steps to organize the textile collection. Clothing has been sorted and hung on racks by time period or function. Each item has its own shoulder dust cover for protection with its accession number clearly written and visible on the cover for ease of finding. Racks were placed so that staff can easily walk around each one to access the hanging textiles. The textile collection is housed in an upstairs climate-controlled secure room dedicated primarily to textiles ranging from clothing and quilts to shoes and hats to rugs and flags.
Thanks to grant funding, the room has its own computer work station to make research, inventory, and other collections-related tasks easier to accomplish. Current textile collection items on display in the museum include a wide variety of shoes from different time periods, L.G. Two Guns WWII army uniform, clothing articles from the Katz Department Store, Alice Kinyon Adams’ 1891 wedding dress, a vintage Stillwater High School cheerleader outfit, and a Pawnee headdress given to L.F. “Chub” Bellatti by D. Joe Ferguson, editor and publisher of “The Pawnee Chief,” as a thank you gift.
One can also see 24 images of Wings of Hope butterflies from non-profits, schools, and churches all around Stillwater on display into October when they will be replaced with butterflies from local businesses for phase two of the exhibit. Step back in time and recall your elementary school days by viewing “Skyline Elementary’s 50th Anniversary” exhibit featuring memorabilia, photographs, yearbooks, memories, and more. Get a broader picture of the past year of the pandemic through a COVID-19 timeline. And, our popular “Stillwater Collects” display features Mary Woods’ Pez candy dispenser collection through August.
Staff continue to maintain a safe venue for people to enjoy Stillwater’s past. Be sure to think of the museum when you’re looking for local adventures. The Museum continues to be open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free of charge. Masks are voluntary; hand sanitizers are available throughout the Museum. 702 South Duncan Street, 405-377-0359, sheerarmuseum.org.
