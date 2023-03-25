The Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar is hosting its second annual Family History Fair on Saturday, April 1, from 1-4 p.m.
There will be 10 participating organizations located on both levels of the Sheerar Cultural Center. The theme this year is focused on military history to complement the current exhibit at the museum, “Those Who Served; Those Who Serve.” While the fair is free to the public, donations are always appreciated. The fair is for anyone interested in researching their family history – whether just starting, having experience, or wanting to find out what resources the participants have available.
This year’s fair is once again being sponsored by the Special Collections and University Archives at OSU. The event is being co-hosted by the Stillwater History Museum and the Payne County History Committee. Other participants include Quilts of Valor, Payne County Clerk, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Oklahoma Department of Libraries, National Daughters of the American Revolution, Cimarron Chapter, Payne County Geneology Society and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints.
In the early 20th century, thousands of Americans headed toward the prosperity and promise of the newly discovered and booming Oklahoma oilfields. In Tulsa, African Americans settled down in an area that would soon become known as the Greenwood District. Due to segregation, black homes and businesses that developed in this area were quite prosperous and provided all the services – businesses, schools, churches, entertainment – that a small community needed to sustain itself. The 1921 Race Massacre was one of the most significant events in Tulsa’s history. Following World War I, Tulsa was recognized nationally for its affluent African American community. This thriving business district and surrounding residential area was referred to as “Black Wall Street.” In June 1921, a series of events nearly destroyed the entire Greenwood area. The traveling exhibit from the Tulsa Historical Society Museum, “History of Greenwood and 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre,”on display April 1 though July 31, provides a closer look at this community and event. Optional lesson plans for students (1-day or 5-day) are available on the museum’s website at stillwaterokhistory.org/education. Michelle Place, the museum’s Executive Director, will present a free program about Greenwood and the Massacre on Thursday, April 13 at 4 p.m. in the Sheerar Center auditorium.
The 100-days project continues with 100 days of posts covering 100 years of historical newspaper headlines at 10 a.m. each day. You can find these by entering #swo100days posts on either Facebook or Instagram.
James McDonald’s collection of political buttons will once again be on display at the museum. An undated clipped newspaper article found in reviewing the museum’s archives yielded the following information: “Little did James McDonald know when he mounted his first presidential campaign button on a piece of felt, that in a few years he would need an entire room to hold his collection. Luckily, he built a new home in the country where he could have a room dedicated to his collection. One might think that a person who has collected more than 1,000 buttons would be an aficionado of politics, but not McDonald. His passion is for collecting. ‘I’ve got a story about practically every button and how I got it,’ he says. He’s gone to Billings in an exhaustive search for Bellmon buttons, perused the flea markets, joined the American Political Items Collectors and attended several national conventions in search of treasures.” His collection, previously shown as long as 30-40 years ago, will be on display from April 1 through June 30 as part of the museum’s “Stillwater Collects” program.
The Stillwater NewsPress project continues. Years of Stillwater photographs organized only by year are being sorted and identified. This part of the project will take a village! We are in need of long-time Stillwater residents willing to volunteer an hour or two of their time each week to identify the people found in these numerous images. We’ll be setting up a station in the lobby of the auditorium. Please contact Amelia at director@sheerarmuseum.org or 405-377-0359 if you’d like to help.
The mission of the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar is to illuminate, preserve, and celebrate the diverse collective history of greater Stillwater. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., by donation. 702 South Duncan Street, 405-377-0359, stillwaterOKhistory.org.
