We’re all about making connections at the Stillwater History Museum – and the sometimes serendipity of those connections frequently amazes me.
From September through December, the American Quilt Study Group’s 2021 quilt study traveling exhibit is on display. It includes 25 quilts made by members of the AQSG. Each quilt measures no larger than 42 inches by 42 inches and lists the maker’s name as well as a photo of his or her inspiration quilt.
We often take the opportunity with traveling exhibits like these to display artifacts from the museum’s collection. Because there is also an upcoming military exhibit, staff thought to set out the American Legion quilt for another collections connection.
The American Legion quilt was created in 1929 as a project to raise money for the building of Post 129. People paid 25 cents to have their signature on the quilt. It appears that people each signed their own names, and then someone or several someones embroidered the signatures. There are 520 names and at least one phone number on the quilt, including men who served in World War 1. The quilt was auctioned off in a raffle for one dollar per chance. Mrs. Ed Brewer won the quilt and then donated it back to the post. It hung in the American Legion Post 129 until being donated to the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar in 1974.
I learned about these details just after I started working at the museum in September 2019. And, that’s when I met Stan Witte, who was the post commander at the time. Over the past three years I’ve made an effort to stay in touch and have very much enjoyed our conversations. We recently planned to display Stan’s Witte Company tools and other memorabilia in the museum’s Stillwater Collects exhibit, but a couple of weeks ago he stopped by and told me he wouldn’t be able to fulfill that commitment due to an upcoming operation. I’m pleased to report that he is on the road to recovery. Stan left me with a ticket for the American Legion’s upcoming Centennial Celebration Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Legion Hall at 607 1/2 S. Main Street. Tickets are $10 at the door; children 5-11 $5, and under 5 free. Perhaps I’ll see you there?
Then, while sorting through a collection of unidentified photographs, I came across one of three people holding up a quilt. I thought the quilt looked familiar – and so it did – it was the American Legion quilt – yet another connection! Who the three people are – one man and two women – is not known. We’ll have the image on display with the quilt at the museum – perhaps someone will recognize these people and be able to provide their names? We are in process of transcribing all the names on the quilt as it is nearly impossible to display it in such a way that all the names are visible. The names will all be placed in a notebook available for viewing by visitors.
Oklahoma State football recognized one of its all-time greats during Saturday’s game as part of a National Football Foundation Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute. Oklahoma State former running back Terry Miller, was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. A two-time All-American, Miller was the runner-up in the voting for the 1977 Heisman Trophy and fourth in 1976. Only 23 running backs in college football history have logged two top-four Heisman finishes, and with Miller’s selection all 23 are now in the College Football Hall of Fame. Terry’s memorabilia is currently on display in the museum’s Stillwater Collects case.
The upcoming exhibit featuring the museum’s military collection will open on November 10. OSU graduate students from Dr. Arata’s museum studies class are researching, selecting artifacts, writing exhibit text, and installing the exhibit which will feature information from post-Civil War through Desert Storm.
Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., by donation. 702 South Duncan Street.
