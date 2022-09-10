Another round of American Quilt Study Group miniature quilts featuring 25 framed-center/medallion quilts opens Sept. 15 and will be on display through mid-January. Each group of quilts brings pleasing-to-the-eye colors and patterns that liven the museum space with their creativity.
Quilt Studies are a part of the American Quilt Study Group’s activities and are a voluntary undertaking by participating AQSG members from all over the United States. Responding to a selected theme, a quilt is created which is copied from, or inspired by, an existing antique quilt. Each participant is asked to provide an image of the quilt inspiring the study quilt, and to give a statement about what was learned during the study. This documentation accompanies each quilt. The replications are either scaled down or are a portion of the original.
A medallion-style quilt depends on a central focus with one or more patterns or borders to surround the focal point. The initial and sequential designs may be specialty fabrics or created with quilting, applique, blocks, embroidery, stenciling, or other techniques. Many times the back is almost as beautiful as the front!
Portions of the wedding exhibit will continue on display through mid-November as research is being done for the next exhibit. OSU Public History students are currently developing a military exhibit featuring uniforms, accessories, and other items from the museum’s collection. The collection spans post Civil War through Vietnam; other more modern engagements will be addressed as well. Plans are to coincide the opening with Veteran’s Day.
The Stillwater community supports its history museum in a variety of ways. One of these is through Leadership Stillwater, a program designed to identify, motivate and place emerging community leaders to assist in developing their potential. This is accomplished by stimulating an interest in Stillwater and by providing a common meeting ground of shared concerns among leaders from all sectors of the community.
We welcome Karena Tyler and Matthew Dickey from the 31st class of Leadership Stillwater. This year’s participants were able to request one of 20 nonprofits to shadow and discover what being a board member is like. Karena and Matthew will attend three Board meetings this fall and may be invited to join the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar Board next January.
Another avenue of museum support is through Community and Corporate sponsorships. We appreciate 2022 platinum sponsors BancFirst, Candace Robinson at Farmer’s Insurance, and Gose & Associates; gold sponsors B & L Heating and Air, Baker Animal Hospital, Favco Electric, Houck Agency, Simmons Bank, Stillwater Automotive, and Stillwater Building Center; and silver sponsors B & C Business Products, Hostbridge Technology, and Tiger Drug. Thank you also to our 2022 community sponsors – the City of Stillwater, Stillwater Masons, and Stillwater Rotary clubs.
Staff and volunteers continue to process the Helt Photography Studio wedding negative collection. We can always use volunteers to help with rehousing the negatives in acid-free containers. We’ll also be lookign for volunteers for our 3rd grade program, “How Oklahoma Began.” Call 405-377-0359 if you want to help!
The mission of the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar is to illuminate, preserve, and celebrate the diverse collective history of greater Stillwater. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., by donation. 702 South Duncan Street, 405-377-0359, sheerarmuseum.org.
