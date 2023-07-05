The museum’s 15th Annual Cool Classics concert series returns with Duo Appassionata, the Tulsa harp and viola duo, kicking off the series on July 14.
Each of the concerts will be preceded by a social/refreshment hour starting at 6 p.m. The concerts each begin at 7 p.m. and have a suggested donation of $5.
The first concert will be hosted by the League of Women Voters and John and Lynn Franzmann. On July 21, Edgar Cruz will perform. The event is hosted by OLLI, Ted’s Taco Cantina, and Stonecloud Brewing. This is the only concert that will require advance tickets. These can be purchased online at StillwaterOKhistory.org, over the phone (405-377-0359), or in person at the museum.
Tickets are $10 each with an additional fee for beer tickets. The next concert will take place on August 11 and will feature Tango-inspired music preformed by Jessica Borth and Elena Lyalina.
Also in July, a special screening of the just-released documentary about the Pueblo will be aired on a large screen in the auditorium. Special guests include the director of the film, Bill Lowe, and one of the survivors, Stu Russell, who currently lives in Stillwater. “Pueblo, a year of crisis in America” is a new kind of documentary that explores the 1968 attack and seizure of the USS Pueblo in open seas and almost brought the world to the brink of nuclear war between North Korea, China and the Soviet Union. Featuring 7 surviving Pueblo crewmembers, a former National Intelligence officer, other military personal involved with the incident and a cast of 40 actors revealing this little known drama that shook and crippled America’s intelligence network for years.
The next program won’t begin until August, but participants will want to sign up now and pick up their book to prepare for the discussion. Space is limited to 24 people. This Free book reading & discussion program titled “The Oklahoma Experience: Revisions” starts on Aug. 17, with “Fire in Beulah.” The rest of the dates and titles include: September 14, “Red Dirt, Growing up Okie;” October 12, “The Honk and Holler Opening Soon;” Nov. 16, “Shell Shaker;” and December 14, “Pushing the Bear.” Books are provided at no charge. Reservations: 405-377-0359, in person, or director@sheerarmuseum.org. This program is co-sponsored by the Stillwater Public Library and is a project of Oklahoma Humanities.
We’ll be changing out a few exhibits at the end of the month, but a new collection will be featured in the Stillwater Collects case. Scarlett Kingsley began to collect and restore typewriters in 2017 after a chance encounter with a street poet. Her machines primarily come from estate sales, thrift stores, and junk shops, but she does take in owner surrenders. It’s a revolving collection of around 40-50, with many gifted to new homes or sold to enthusiastic would be authors to make room for more. Her collection’s focus is primarily post WW2 and pre-1970s machines, unique typefaces, pink typewriters, and anything that makes her say “Well, you don’t see that everyday!” as well as a stable of good starter machines for new users. She began collecting typewriter ribbon tins after hitting the 50-machine mark because, as patron Saint of typists everywhere Tom Hanks once said, “collecting these things is like collecting engine blocks.” This collection will be on display mid-July through September.
Do YOU have a collection you’d like to share? We’re currently scheduling Stillwater Collects for 2024, and would love to display your items for 2-3 months for others to admire. Call or email the museum today!
Looking for a project you can do in a cool space this summer? Recently we have taken on a portion of the Stillwater News Press’s archive of news clippings, photographs, and photo negatives. We need help identifying people in the photographs taken between the 1980s-2000s. If you lived in Stillwater during this period and can volunteer a couple of hours a week to help identify the people and places in these images, please help.
We are also sorting newspaper clippings from various businesses. We frequently have people coming in asking about a particular business, and these clippings, dating from the 1960s - 2000, are a rich resource of information for research inquiries—if they are organized! Drop in Tuesday-Saturday afternoons, 1-4 pm, or call 495-377-0359 to schedule a time.
The mission of the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar is to illuminate, preserve, and celebrate the diverse collective history of greater Stillwater. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., by donation. 702 South Duncan Street, 405-377-0359, stillwaterOKhistory.org.
