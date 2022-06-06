Most people think of the Library’s summer reading program as offering reading incentives and programs for kids and teens, but there are plenty of opportunities for adults to participate. At 6 p.m., Thursday, June 9, the Oklahoma conservation group Blue Thumb will present “Practical Water Conservation” at the library.
The Library will also host the science talk “Geology Under the Sea” at the Stillwater Community Center starting 6:30 p.m., Saturday,. Then at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Payne County Extension Services will discuss “Water Features in the Garden” at the Botanic Garden at OSU. Older teens interested in the programs are also invited to attend. Registration is required.
At “Practical Water Conservation,” attendees will learn about steps that they can take to improve the water conditions of local streams and ponds. Candice Miller, a Blue Thumb Educator and Project WET Coordinator for the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, leads the program. Blue Thumb is a statewide citizen science program focused on training volunteers to monitor creeks and streams, share their knowledge of water quality with others and empower people to protect water in their area from pollution. Miller will have information available for attendees that would like to participate in Blue Thumb’s citizen scientist program.
Miller’s love of the outdoors and fishing motivated her to have a career in water conservation.
“Water is our most precious resource, so it is important that we practice conservation,” Miller said. “I was born and raised in a rural community where I spent most of my time outdoors, and I want to share that love with others.”
Another upcoming adult event for summer reading is “Geology Under the Sea” with Dr. Laurel Childress, JOIDES Resolution Science Operator from Texas A&M University. Childress will discuss her experiences on the ocean research vessel and her geology research.
Brenna Gilchrist, adult services librarian, is looking forward to hearing about what it’s like on the ship and understanding more about the research scientists are using it for.
“I think the ‘In Search of Earth’s Secrets’ exhibit we have at the library right now is very interesting,” Gilchrist said. “I can’t wait to hear some real-life accounts of their discoveries from Dr. Childress.”
Then, on June 14, green thumbs interested in enhancing their gardens with waterscapes can participate in the “Water Features in the Garden” program. Laura Payne, Payne County extension educator, will discuss how to create fountains and ponds for the garden and the upkeep needed for each type of water feature. Attendees will also have the added benefit of being surrounded by the beauty of the Botanic Garden at OSU during the presentation.
Gilchrist, an avid gardener, is excited to learn more about adding fountains to her garden.
“Water features can be a beautiful and relaxing element,” Gilchrist said. “But, best of all, they are also important to wildlife. Creatures from birds and butterflies to rabbits and deer can benefit from us having fountains and ponds in our gardens.”
To register for these programs and other summer reading events, use the online form on the summer reading webpage library.stillwater.org/summer_@_your_library.php. More programs for adults, teens and children are scheduled throughout the summer. Readers of all ages are invited to join the library’s summer reading program and track their reading time to win prizes.
The 2022 Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” is sponsored by the Friends of the Stillwater Public Library, the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the National Science Foundation.
