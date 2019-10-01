Each year we get to recognize businesses that stand out in the Stillwater community. We celebrate these organizations at our annual gala in January and feature them in our annual publications, most notably our Commerce magazine.
If you have a favorite business or nonprofit that fits one of the categories below, let us know how it has improved your experience in our community. We also award individuals who have had an impact on Stillwater as a whole. If there’s someone who sticks out to you, tell us!
Nonprofit Business of the Year
Our nonprofit award recognizes a philanthropy in our community that shows exemplary support in its field. The nonprofit displays a dedication to those it serves and to leadership through fundraising and carrying out its mission.
Family-Owned Business of the Year
Nominations for this award must share the company’s history and highlight the impact of the most recent generation of executive leadership.
Past winners have demonstrated excellence in their industries and a passion for keeping their businesses in the family.
Small Business of the Year
Criteria for Small Business of the Year nominations include a number of employees below 50, innovative products and services and encouraged volunteerism of its employee base. Small but mighty, these businesses demonstrate support for the local economic community.
Large Business of the Year
We know you have many large businesses to choose from, but nominations for this award must set themselves apart through innovative practices and support of the Stillwater community. These businesses have more than 50 employees and have grown revenue and created jobs for our local workforce.
Citizen of the Year
This award recognizes someone who has made an effort to grow the community through his or her vision and leadership and displays high ethical and personal integrity in actions and relationships.
Hall of Fame Award
To be nominated for this award, individuals must have impacted Stillwater’s history for the better and displayed long-term leadership.
Leading Edge Award
Our most recently added award, the Leading Edge award goes to a Stillwater businessperson who has been involved with the entrepreneurial community. He or she must actively promote small business in the area and advance the vision of local entrepreneurs.
Young Professional of the Year
We strive to recognize and support the next generation of leaders in the Stillwater community.
Award nominees must have a vision for the Stillwater area and hold leadership positions to that end. They exude professionalism and a willingness to mentor others to be successful.
Ambassador of the Year
Our last award recognizes a Chamber ambassador who exceeds the requirements of involvement with the committee. This person is active in the community and has a passion for helping his or her peers succeed.
Each nominated business must be a member of the Chamber in good standing and may not win more than once in a three-year period.
To submit a nomination or learn more about the criteria and selection process, visit stillwaterchamber.org/awards.
Nominations are due Friday, Oct. 18.
We look forward to seeing this year’s round of nominations and appreciate the opportunity to recognize organizations and individuals making a difference in our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.