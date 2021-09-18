We are experiencing what (we hope) is no more than a once-in-a-hundred-year event. It will be a long time before we can fully comprehend all that has happened and is happening during this pandemic. This has been a difficult, dramatic time for so many of us, for so many different reasons. We have lost loved ones, had our families torn apart, have struggled financially and emotionally. Some of us have been stressed by overwork; others by sudden unemployment. We have had to shield from the outside world – or been reluctantly obliged to mix with it.
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has been experienced differently by individuals and groups – responses have varied, shaped by age, profession, location, and all the personal variables that distinguish one life from the next. But we are going through it all together, and we will have this common bond moving forward.
As with most major events such as this one, time can provide perspective which is why 10 and 20 and more years after a major event, the media often provides a look back, a retrospect, that provides an overview as well as personal recollections.
The Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar is taking a proactive approach to documenting the event while it is happening. Recording people’s experiences during an event often results in quite different responses than asking people to recall an event 10 or more years after the event. Newspaper clippings from the local “Stillwater News Press” have been collected and organized in notebooks for easy access. Stillwater businesses are being contacted and asked to share quotes, objects, and photographs that represent their pandemic experiences.
The Stillwater History Museum is partnering with the Stillwater Public Library in its “National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read: Stillwater.” Survival and resilience will be explored through the book “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel. The shared community reading experience highlights the important message that mere survival is insufficient. Arts, reading, and community ties make survival worthwhile. One of the components of the storyline is a “Museum of Civilization.” The museum had planned to mirror that in an exhibit that supplemented the library’s program; however, with recent events, it became clear that documenting the COVID experience through a “Museum of COVID” would be a better use of that space.
The NEA Big Read series takes place Oct. 2 through Nov. 11. Registration for the “Read” is open both online and in the library. From the library’s website you can sign up for a book discussion to get a free copy of “Station 11” while supplies last. Inside each book readers will find a half-sheet survey from the museum asking people to provide answers to a few questions to help document the pandemic experience while it is fresh in people’s minds. The museum will be posting similar questions on Facebook and Instagram and collecting those responses. College students are among several age groups that will also be provided with an opportunity to respond.
The Museum’s purpose is two-fold: to add another dimension to the current COVID-19 exhibit on display and to document and archive people’s experiences for use in the future for a retrospect exhibit. The museum hopes to create a record of how the coronavirus and its many ripple effects had been experienced by our community. The public can help with this project by participating in the NEA Big Read and programming, by stopping by the museum to view the exhibit, by responding to survey questions, by sharing relevant images on social media, and/or by loaning or donating objects that embody the COVID experience for display in the “Museum of COVID” case.
If you have objects you would like to share or if you would like to participate in the survey, please contact staff by calling 405-377-0359 or director@sheerarmuseum.org
