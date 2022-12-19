I have a great love of plants and gardening! I have succulents, ferns and begonias at work and a large mass of different varieties of plants at home.
My dream is to one day have two big greenhouses so I can enjoy my plants all year long. I’d like one where I could grow vegetables and fruits during the winter and another to house a tropical paradise with seating and water features.
As things are now, I move my delicate plants into the spare bedroom during the winter and put them back out in late spring. This process can be tricky, but I continue to learn and improve my gardening skills with every season, at least in part due to some helpful hints from Library books.
During the summer, I ventured into growing dahlias and had mixed success with them. I got several varieties of tubers and could get them to grow but not bloom. I’m not sure what I did wrong, and I checked out the book “The Plant Lover’s Guide to Dahlias” by Andy Vernon (635.9 VER) but didn’t get a chance to read it thoroughly. I plan to go back to it before making another attempt this summer.
On the other hand, my tea roses did outstanding and are still blooming in the house. I have a dark red and a light yellow, and they bloom all summer consistently. They have slowed down a little now that they are in the house, but they are still blooming.
My ginger, mandevilla and tropical hibiscus have slowly stopped blooming but are still green and growing. I can’t wait to put them back out this spring. Some books I found to be useful for roses and houseplants include:
• “Botanica’s Roses: Over 1,000 Pages & Over 2,000 Roses Listed” (635.9 BOT)
• “Wild at Home: How to Style and Care for Beautiful Plants” by Hilton Carter (635.965 CAR)
• “The New Plant Parent: Develop Your Green Thumb and Care for Your House-Plant Family” by Darryl Cheng (635.965 CHE)
In the meantime, I’ve started bulbs in the house for the winter and spring. I have some amaryllis and tulips. The amaryllis are pretty straightforward and are already growing, but I will need to force the tulips into blooming. I’ve put them in the garage closet and will get them back out at the end of February and plant them in pots. I didn’t know that they had to be in the cold for 12 to 16 weeks before they get potted up.
This year they should bloom late March through April, but next winter, I will start them earlier and in stages so that I have bloom throughout winter. I looked through a book on tulip care called “Bulbs” by Richard Rosenfeld (635.9 ROS) that I wish I’d looked at a little bit sooner, but the information gleaned should improve my tulips next year.
If I can ever build a greenhouse or two, I have different design ideas depending on whether it’s for vegetables or tropical plants. I want to dig the one for vegetables a few feet into the ground and cover it with a lovely arched top.
My dream tropical paradise greenhouse would be at ground level and made of glass so I could see outside while sitting or working inside it. I go back and forth between wanting a more standard-looking greenhouse and a more charming, unique one made out of old windows and glass doors. A few books for building and growing in greenhouses to check out are:
• “Greenhouse Vegetable Gardening: Expert Advice on How to Grow Vegetables, Herbs, and Other Plants” by Inger Palmstierna (635.0483 PAL)
• “The Year-round Solar Greenhouse: How to Design and Build a Net-zero Energy Greenhouse” by Lindsey Schiller (690.8924 SCH)
• “The Complete Guide to DIY Greenhouses” by Cool Springs Press (690.8924 COM)
• “Ortho’s All About Greenhouses” by Ortho Books (635.98 ORT)
Anyone wanting to read up on gardening and greenhouses can go to the Library’s website at library.stillwater.org, click on the catalog tab and type in keywords like “garden,” “bulbs,” “greenhouse” and “houseplants.” Your search can even be more specific to include the types of items you’re trying to grow.
If you aren’t entirely sure what you’re looking for, browsing can be a great way to get inspired. The Dewey section 635 includes gardening books of all types and the 690s are where you can find building projects (like greenhouses).
Happy gardening! Also, don’t forget that the Library will be closed for Christmas on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.