Community members searching for a winter activity can sign up for the Stillwater Public Library’s winter reading bingo. The program begins Monday and runs through Saturday, Dec. 31. Bingo sheets featuring library and reading related activities are available for all ages – kids, teens and adults.
Brenna Gilchrist, an adult services librarian, is excited to announce the return of a favorite winter reading activity, the return of the library’s winter reading mascot.
“Last year, we hid our winter reading bingo mascot, a penguin named Pebbles, and when he was found, children could collect a small prize from the Help Desk,” Brenna said. “It was a big hit, and we decided to bring the activity back, only this year we’ll have a new mascot visiting the library, a puppy named Bingo.”
Participants can pick up their bingo activity sheets and begin searching for Bingo, the winter reading mascot, beginning Monday. Bingo sheets will also be available on the library’s website.
Examples of bingo activities include reading a poem, swapping a book with a friend and browsing the local author shelf.
“We try to include many different age-appropriate activities and reading challenges,” Gilchrist said. “Even though most are focused on reading, we also encourage people to explore interests and learn about library services they may not know about.”
Each participant can get one bingo sheet and win up to four prizes for getting “bingos” across, down or diagonally. Participants that get a blackout bingo sheet will collect a free book and an entry in the grand prize drawing. Grand prize winners will get a $50 gift card to the local bookstore of their choice.
The winter reading program is sponsored by the Friends of the Stillwater Public Library, and local businesses provide bingo prizes.
“We are very grateful to the Friends of the Library and all of the Stillwater businesses that support us each year,” Gilchrist said. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to share our love of reading and learning with the community.”
Visit library.stillwater.org to learn more about winter reading bingo and register to participate. Anyone who signs-up early will receive an email reminder, including links to digital copies of the bingo cards.
The library will close early on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m., and will be closed all day on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving. All holiday closings can be found at library.stillwater.org/about_the_library.php.
