The Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar Cultural Center preserves an extensive collection of artifacts, documents and photographs that it uses to illuminate and celebrate the diverse collective history of our community through programs and exhibits.
“Those Who Served” is an exhibition focused on telling some of the many diverse and powerful stories of men and women who answered the call to support the United States in wartime. It features stories and objects spanning nearly 150 years of service and patriotism by Stillwater citizens from the Civil War era to the present day.
The exhibit opened on Nov. 10 – just in time for Veterans Day – and will continue for a year.
The Stillwater History Museum is grateful for the staff, volunteers, and students who made this exhibit possible. This collection was curated in collaboration with Public History graduate students from Oklahoma State University (Andy Baker, Daniel Diaz, Averee McNear, Claire Patton, Jackson Seeberg, Ramsey Thornton, Samuel Walgren, Kaitlyn Weldon, Madison Williams, and Melissa Wyn) under the supervision of Dr. Laura Arata, Director, OSU Public History Program and Amelia Chamberlain, Executive Director of the Stillwater History Museum.
What is on display throughout the exhibit is drawn from materials researched, compiled, and installed through many hours of teamwork.
The story of “Those Who Served” opens with refugees – veterans of service in the American Civil War who made the journey to what was then Indian Territory, in search of new opportunities and fresh starts. Fittingly, it concludes with refugees – from Afghanistan, who made the journey to Stillwater, Oklahoma, in search of hope and safety. Across time and space, Oklahoma has become home to those in search of the chance to build something.
Service is a tricky thing to quantify. It happens in many different ways, in different contexts, and leaves many legacies. We hope the artifacts and stories in this collection shed some light upon these many experiences, and encourage asking questions about the many other stories that might be told about these times and the people who experienced them.
Our visitors are invited to think about the diverse experiences of those who served, including those who remained.
It is perhaps the unexpected moments within these stories that strike one most. The children’s toys. The games soldiers carried onto the battlefield. The small tokens that represent an experience. The experiences that strike each person will be different.
Exhibits that continue on display through December include the American Quilt Study Group miniature quilts featuring 25 framed-center/medallion quilts. A medallion-style quilt depends on a central focus with one or more patterns or borders to surround the focal point.
The designs may include specialty fabrics or have been created with quilting, applique, blocks, embroidery, stenciling, or other techniques. Terry Miller’s memorabilia is currently on display in the museum’s Stillwater Collects case, highlighting his career as a two-time All-American running back who was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
On Dec. 1, the museum will stay open until 7 p.m. for its Holiday Open House. Come tour the museum, enjoy holiday refreshments, and stay warm until the parade begins. The Community Singers will carol us into the holiday mood.
