If you’d asked me when I was in school, I’d have told you I hated learning about history. I was a math and sciences kid all the way. I thought history textbooks were dry, and more than once, while doing homework, I struggled to keep from falling asleep with my face in my book.
As I’ve gotten older, I’ve developed an appreciation for history, and I understand the value of knowing about people and times past. I’m still not a huge fan of history textbooks, though. I struggled just as mightily reading through my kids’ history school books as I had when I was reading my own! Luckily, I’ve discovered narrative nonfiction, and everything has changed.
Narrative nonfiction is a subgenre of nonfiction writing that relays information in a storytelling format. Rather than simply stating facts about what happened during a particular time, narrative nonfiction tells the story of the time. To write these books, authors research the topic to learn the storyline, understand the characters and explore related themes. Reading narrative nonfiction is like sitting down with a novel, but the story conveys the historical record. For me, that makes all the difference!
It turns out that people who have always enjoyed reading history, even from textbooks, enjoy reading historical narrative nonfiction as well. So whether you’ve always been an avid reader of all things historical or if you fell asleep in your books as I did, here are a few titles that you might enjoy.
If you’re new to reading history as narrative nonfiction, these classic works would be an excellent place to start.
“Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience and Redemption” by Laura Hillenbrand
“Black Hawk Down: A Story of Modern War” by Mark Bowden
“Band of Brothers: E Company, 506th Regiment, 101st Airborne from Normandy to Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest” by Steven F. Ambrose
“Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America” by Erik Larson
“The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration” by Isabel Wilkerson
As narrative nonfiction is becoming increasingly popular, the selection of titles is growing. In the last year, the library has purchased many excellent narrative histories. The following works examine the same period of history, WWII, but look at such different aspects of the time that you can read them all and learn something new each time.
“The Princess Spy: The True Story of World War II Spy Aline Griffith, Countess of Romanones” by Larry Loftis
“Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis’ Fortress Prison” by Ben Macintyre
“The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II” by Buzz Bissinger
“Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad” by Matthew Delmont
Recently, I’ve been in three conversations where someone recommended a narrative nonfiction book to me. From Stillwater morning radio to the Thanksgiving dinner table, I’ve gotten narrative nonfiction recommendations from many places!
“Five Presidents: My Extraordinary Journey with Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, and Ford” by Clint Hill
“A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II” by Sonia Purnell
“Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women” by Kate Moore
If you prefer to read about topics a little closer to home, check out one of these narrative nonfiction works focused on different parts of Oklahoma’s history.
“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann
“The Worst Hard Time: The Untold Story of Those Who Survived the Great American Dust Bowl” by Timothy Egan
“Boom Town: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding, Its Apocalyptic Weather, Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-class Metropolis” by Sam Anderson
Though I’ve focused on history books, we have many other narrative nonfiction categories at the library. Stop by, and we’ll be happy to help you find a title that fits your interests.
