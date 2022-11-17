When I took this position back in March, Payne County had not had a Master Gardener class in several years. So, this summer I decided to organize a class for the fall.
Classes started in September and run through Dec. 6. I had such a great interest from the community that I had to put a freeze on the number of people enrolled. We enrolled 33 people for the fall 2022 class and in December, they will all get their certificate of accomplishment.
Since there was such an interest in the Master Gardener class, the Extension Office is making final preparations to offer the next round of Master Gardener Training. The spring training class of 2023 will start on Friday, Feb. 3 and run every Friday afternoon through April 28, 1-5:30 p.m. at the Greenhouse Learning Center on the OSU campus.
The Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization that operates under the leadership of OSU Extension.
Several counties across Oklahoma have very successful Master Gardener programs. The primary role of the Master Gardener program is to provide Horticultural education to the citizens of Oklahoma through a variety of methods.
Some of those methods are giving presentations to civic organizations, helping in school gardens, church gardens, farmers markets and in community gardens.
Training consists of 40 hours of classroom/lab instruction and cost of the program is $150 and 45 hours of community service to be performed in a years’ time. The monetary fee is to offset the cost of the materials for the class.
If you would like more information or an application, please contact me at laura.payne@okstate.edu and I will get you set up. The class size will be limited to 20 people.
For more information of this or any other horticultural topic, you can contact Laura Payne, Horticulturist in the Payne County Extension office. Laura can be reached via email laura.payne@okstate.edu , phone at 405-747-8320, or in person at the Payne County Extension office, located at 315 W. 6th in Stillwater.
