This pandemic has really turned the world on its ear. So much information has been thrown at us. Some of it has proved to be so much smoke, but much of it has been helpful to us.
For example, in order to avoid spreading the virus to others: Wash your hands; keep a decent distance between you and others; and wear a mask.
Much to our national chagrin, I believe that many people feel like these helpful suggestions/guidelines don’t apply to them. Whether it is just ignorance or stubbornness, it is the epitome of “Me-ism.” I wonder if you will agree with these few lines.
It seems there will always be some folks
Whose actions seem to say,
“I know these rules have been laid down,
But they don’t apply to me anyway—
Because I know better than you do
What is best for me.”
“Me” seems to be the key word;
It should be “Us,” but they disagree.
Wearing a mask is an example
Where “Me-ism” shouldn’t apply,
‘Cause it’s for others that we wear them.
So when you don’t wear one you imply,
“I take no thought about you all,
Whatever the guidelines may say,
Because I’m more important than you.”
But it’s such a small price to pay.
When so much hangs in the balance,
Someone may pay for it with his life,
Because you weren’t willing to conform.
Sadly, currently “Me-ism” is rife.
So put a good face on it—wear a mask;
It shows everyone it’s not about you.
And remember what my wife said to me,
“You really look better; you do!”
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
