I have been truly blessed! I have shared my life with the most wonderful person I know – my bride of almost 50 years.
Besides her total friendship and love, her vast array of talents has made life much easier for me.
OK, I’ve been spoiled! But just think on this. Guys like myself are in a pickle if our soulmates go to their heavenly reward before we do. I’m sure there are guys out there who will connect with these few lines.
I know that none of us can choose
When it’s our time to go.
And I suppose it is a good thing
It’s not given to us to know.
But I have to reveal a selfish desire
That my preference will show,
That when it comes to a choice between my wife and me,
I hope I’m the first to go.
Before you judge me too harshly,
There are reasons for my desire.
For if I were left on my own,
I dread what might transpire.
First, who will explain me to people?
That’s always been her chore.
And who would balance the checkbook?
Please stop laughing; there’s more.
Who would fill out the tax returns,
Know what bills to pay and when?
Who would keep me on the straight and narrow?
I can hear her say, “Amen!”
Who would be my counselor
And give me my opinions?
Okay, I’ll just admit it;
Old Johnny Boy is truly her minion.
To get right down to the brass tacks,
I’m very sure you see—
She could keep right on going
If she had to, without me.
After I’d expressed this sentiment to her,
This is what she opined,
“I hope we go out together.”
That would suit me just fine!
If we could walk through the gates of pearl,
Hand in hand, that would suit me fine.
I think that would be perfect;
Actually, it would be divine.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
