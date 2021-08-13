“Reality check” has become a rather common term these days.

Back in the day, we had another way of expressing the situation when a person found himself in a position where the potential for bodily harm was becoming more and more obvious by the second, and a decision needed to be made so that the person in question could avoid the eminent danger.

We called it “coming to my senses.” I experienced such a situation recently. Not to worry, I came to my senses in time to prevent bodily injury. I’m usually on the wrong side of this issue. So at this point, I’m rather proud of myself!

I suspect many of you will connect with these few lines.

It was that time again;

It was plain to see.

The shrubs needed trimming,

And it was up to me.

So I got out the electric trimmer,

Got out the ladder,too.

I plugged in the trimmer,

For I had the job to do.

All was going well,

Until the cord got tangled.

I gave the cord a mighty jerk,

And my finger I almost mangled.

For as I jerked the cord towards me—

(It all happened so quick)—

I stuck my finger into the blade,

Fortunately, just a nick.

Was this a sign I wondered?

Should I give up this chore?

But I don’t believe in omens;

So I began to trim once more.

The space was rather narrow

Between the shrubbery and the fence,

And as I positioned myself,

I began to feel somewhat tense.

One foot on the ladder,

The other on the fence,

Stretching out as far as I could,

I thought, “This makes no sense!”

As I came to my senses,

And contemplated my position,

I thought, “Hey, this is stupid!”

Next stop is the physician.

Right then and there I decided,

“I’m not doing this anymore!

From now on when the shrubs need trimming,

I’ll just hire the young man next door!”

John Pryor can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.

