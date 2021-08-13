“Reality check” has become a rather common term these days.
Back in the day, we had another way of expressing the situation when a person found himself in a position where the potential for bodily harm was becoming more and more obvious by the second, and a decision needed to be made so that the person in question could avoid the eminent danger.
We called it “coming to my senses.” I experienced such a situation recently. Not to worry, I came to my senses in time to prevent bodily injury. I’m usually on the wrong side of this issue. So at this point, I’m rather proud of myself!
I suspect many of you will connect with these few lines.
It was that time again;
It was plain to see.
The shrubs needed trimming,
And it was up to me.
So I got out the electric trimmer,
Got out the ladder,too.
I plugged in the trimmer,
For I had the job to do.
All was going well,
Until the cord got tangled.
I gave the cord a mighty jerk,
And my finger I almost mangled.
For as I jerked the cord towards me—
(It all happened so quick)—
I stuck my finger into the blade,
Fortunately, just a nick.
Was this a sign I wondered?
Should I give up this chore?
But I don’t believe in omens;
So I began to trim once more.
The space was rather narrow
Between the shrubbery and the fence,
And as I positioned myself,
I began to feel somewhat tense.
One foot on the ladder,
The other on the fence,
Stretching out as far as I could,
I thought, “This makes no sense!”
As I came to my senses,
And contemplated my position,
I thought, “Hey, this is stupid!”
Next stop is the physician.
Right then and there I decided,
“I’m not doing this anymore!
From now on when the shrubs need trimming,
I’ll just hire the young man next door!”
John Pryor can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.