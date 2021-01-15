Many of my fellow seasoned saints have expressed to me over the years that even though they were no longer working full time, they never seemed to have enough time to get everything done that they wanted to get done.
They had assumed, that upon their retirement, they would have so much more time to get things accomplished than before they retired. However, that is not the case.
As these few lines will show, I don’t have a solution for them, but I sure can relate.
Lately, more and more it seems,
I never get everything done.
My “to-do” list doesn’t get shorter.
When I finish I’ve hardly begun.
It takes me longer to do what I did;
I have to allow time to rest.
What I used to do with never a break
Makes my heart pound within my chest.
I used to be able to do so much
That when I came to the end of the day,
I could look back and say, “Well done!”
Not now—what can I say?
There are still the same number of hours
In each day as there were before.
I guess it must be that I have changed;
I just can’t do much any more.
One reason, I don’t feel the urgency
To get things done like I did.
My attention span is shorter,
Even shorter than when I was a kid.
But the main culprit has got to be
This old body has seen better days.
I tell my body, “You must get this done!”
But it hardly ever obeys.
I don’t know what the solution is;
If you do, please help me out.
But if you’re in the same situation,
I don’t think we can turnabout.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.