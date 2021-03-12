It is an understatement to say that teachers have a significant impact on children’s lives. Whenever I get together with former classmates, our conversation always includes former teachers and the experiences we shared with them.
After spending a few years in the public school arena myself, I’ve gotten a new perspective on the work that teachers do. It is far from an eight to five job. Furthermore, whatever teachers get paid, it is never enough, especially when one considers that some teachers have more hours a day with some students than their parents have. I can’t possibly share in one article all that my various teachers meant to me, but these few lines highlight some of my teachers and the impact they had on my life. I hope this encourages you to take a moment and think about those special teachers in your life.
Teachers are a special group.
I suppose they’d have to be
To do all that they do each day.
I’m sure that you agree.
If we stop and think a bit,
We’ll be swamped with memories
Of all that they instilled in us.
It wasn’t just our ABC’s.
For example, Mrs. Margaret Nichols,
Our beloved music teacher,
She taught me to love music.
Her smile was her warmest feature.
Zola Murphy taught me literature,
Not from a book, but from her heart.
My love for writing, I guess you could say,
In her class got its start.
Dear Mrs. Saye, in speech class,
You started a tiny blaze,
That helped me discover my calling.
That’s guided me all of my days.
Myron Peace, I’ll never forget,
The day you chewed me out in the hall.
You reminded me about honor.
I remember standing there enthralled.
Coach Mihura, Mrs. Tilley, James Harris,
I know you tried your best.
But geometry and algebra,
I just never could quite digest.
And then one day I found myself
Teaching in a public school.
Then years went by, and when I saw former students,
I learned that as a rule—
It wasn’t the facts I’d taught them,
That endeared me to my kids.
They just remembered who I was,
Just the way I did.
