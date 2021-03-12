Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.