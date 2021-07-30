Our culture has excelled at labeling various phenomena with descriptive terms. “Road Rage” is an example. We used to just say, “Did you see that? That hacks me off.”
It’s not rage, just disgust at someone’s execution of poor judgment. I often hurl epithets at such drivers.
The irony is that I’m sure I’ve had a few hurled at me. I tend to be impatient with other drivers, while excusing my own faults on the road.
I don’t see the situation getting any better, as there are more and more cars finding their way onto the roads that I frequent. I should discipline myself to be a better driver, at the same time realizing I can’t discipline others to do the same. These few lines address my thoughts on the situation.
When’s the last time you had some words
For someone who shared your road?
And the words weren’t nice at all,
Though so easily they flowed.
Perhaps the driver had cut you off,
Missed your fender by an inch,
And then the thought crossed your mind,
“There’s someone I’d like to lynch!”
Or perhaps the signal came
For us folks in the turn lane,
And the guy ahead of you
Seemed not to know what to do.
You shout, “C’mon, let’s go!”
But his reactions were way too slow.
So you have to wait for the turn arrow again.
It all comes under the heading
Of what we call “Road Rage.”
It can be so exasperating,
Almost impossible to assuage.
It makes you wonder,
“Where’d he learn to drive?”
You take it a step further,
“How come he’s still alive?”
We overlook the fact we’ve messed up, too.
I know I have; how about you?
We tell ourselves we’re not that bad.
“Man, that guy really made me mad!”
One finger points at him, three back at me.
I honestly have no solutions;
I can’t see it getting better.
There will always be drivers like that.
So let’s try and forgive our debtors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.