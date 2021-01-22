May I remind you, dear reader, that I warned you in times past that occasionally I write a poem dedicated to my bride? I’m sorry – I can’t help it. Just yesterday, I experienced a euphoric moment when I reminded myself of how fortunate I am to have shared my life with her. I suppose it was because we had been thinking and talking about a significant milestone in our life together that is not too far in the future. As usual, feel free to use these few lines to express your love to your special someone.
“We’re nearer the end than the beginning,”
That’s what some folks say.
But when I think about you and me,
I don’t really feel that way.
I know this sounds confusing
Because we met so long ago.
So please let me clarify
So that you may know.
Each new day with you, my love,
Seems just like our “first day”.
That is what you bring to me.
It’s true; what can I say?
All our yesterdays are gone;
That’s just a fact of life.
But, oh, the memories are sweet
Because you are my wife.
And since today is all we have,
It’s really our “first day,”
The first day of the rest of our lives,
But there’s more I need to say.
Some day in the future,
Eternity will dawn.
And that will be our true “first day”,
A day that goes on and on.
So here’s the truth of what I say;
On it you may depend.
We’re closer to the beginning
Than we are to the end.
