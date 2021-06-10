Frankly, I’ve never been good at looking at the clues and solving a puzzle. I’m hopeless at the game Mastermind. Maybe it’s because I do not have a logical brain cell in my head.
That being said, I’m going to test your skills in that area with these few lines. I’m sorry I can’t give you any hints. That would make it too easy. It would give it away. I hope you have fun with this. I’m sure I wouldn’t!
These few lines are different,
Though they still may catch your eye.
Even if you discern the clues,
You will not win a prize.
Once upon a special time,
Undecided—no, nor dread—
Ready was what we were,
For what would lie ahead.
It seems like only yesterday;
Forget it, we never will.
The truth is life gets sweeter;
It continues to be a thrill.
Even with life’s ups and downs,
How could life sweeter be?
How discerning are you?
Have you figured it out?
It’s lying there before your eyes;
“Beginnings” is what it’s about.
Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
