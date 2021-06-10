Frankly, I’ve never been good at looking at the clues and solving a puzzle. I’m hopeless at the game Mastermind. Maybe it’s because I do not have a logical brain cell in my head.

That being said, I’m going to test your skills in that area with these few lines. I’m sorry I can’t give you any hints. That would make it too easy. It would give it away. I hope you have fun with this. I’m sure I wouldn’t!

These few lines are different,

Though they still may catch your eye.

Even if you discern the clues,

You will not win a prize.

Once upon a special time,

Undecided—no, nor dread—

Ready was what we were,

For what would lie ahead.

It seems like only yesterday;

Forget it, we never will.

The truth is life gets sweeter;

It continues to be a thrill.

Even with life’s ups and downs,

How could life sweeter be?

How discerning are you?

Have you figured it out?

It’s lying there before your eyes;

“Beginnings” is what it’s about.

Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.

