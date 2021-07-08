The early years of my life were spent on Park Drive. Our neighbors were Aubry and Merle Rennison. They had two daughters, Charlene and Martha, whom everyone called Marty.
Though only 9 years old, I was smitten with Marty. Whenever she came home or left her house and I was outside, I’d watch her with adoring eyes. However, she moved away and got married. I had crushes while attending Jefferson School, but when I got to junior high, I was overwhelmed by the rich female environment. By high school I’d gotten over my inability to speak to girls and had some good times. If you’ve ever had a crush, you may connect with these few lines.
Her name was Marty; she was my neighbor,
And she was my very first crush.
She was in high school, much older than I,
The first girl to make me blush.
She was a cowgirl, her hair dark brown.
She must have known I liked her, too.
When I dared her once to kiss me,
She did! And to my home I flew!
Oh, yes, I had crushes on girls at school.
Do I dare mention their names?
What would they think if they read these few lines,
And saw they were my imaginary flames?
Then for a while, baseball took over,
And the girls took second place.
But then I started junior high,
And there were girls all over the place.
In those years I kept my crushes to myself.
Around girls I didn’t know what to say.
A few made my heart go pitter patter,
But I wore braces to my dismay.
Then the braces came off, and a lot of weight too,
And I was way past crushes then.
I had entered the world of puppy-love,
And had a good self-image again.
Looking back on my days in high school,
I was like most of my friends.
I dated a few, nothing serious,
And received innocent dividends.
Then my first year in college I met this girl—
No crush, I was twitter-pated.
And now some fifty plus years later,
I’m so glad I hadn’t hesitated.
All my crushes before she came along
Became distant memories.
You know, I’m still twitter-pated.
She’s my only crush now, you see.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
