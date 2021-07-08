David Gene Nemechek, 92, passed away at his home, July 8, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 at Fairlawn Cemetery, Stillwater. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements. David was born May 29, 1929 to Joe J. and Bessie Anna (Voh…