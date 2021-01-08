From 1977 until 2002, my family spent most of our time in Papua New Guinea. When I left America back in the day, I was convinced that the USA was the best country in the whole world and that we did everything better than any other country.
Not everyone I met over those 25 years felt the same way I did. It might surprise you that many of the people I met did not hold Americans in high esteem.
Their opinions of America was influenced by the Americans they met and their own country’s news broadcasts about America. Also, their opinions were formed from what I consider America’s worst export item – movies! These experiences and my own of seeing America from the outside looking in have influenced these few lines.
Making people laugh
Is something I enjoy.
I do it on their behalf,
Definitely not to annoy.
It always makes me feel good
To see people laugh and smile.
I suppose I’ve always understood
It’s most definitely my style.
But one thing you must understand,
I suppose it’s just my pride,
When the laughing is not what I’d planned,
I don’t feel good inside.
To laugh at myself, that’s OK,
When I do something silly.
But when you laugh to my dismay,
Down deep inside I say, “Really?”
Take this concept, if you will,
And apply it to our nation.
To me it’s a bitter pill,
When I see a correlation.
It once was said of the USA—
We’re a shining city on a hill.
I wonder, is that what we are today?
Do we still fit that bill?
Do other nations look our way,
And simply wag their heads?
What is it that we now convey?
Has that city been torn to shreds?
I suppose that the answer lies
In the hearts of our American people.
What is America in your eyes—
A laughingstock or a steeple?
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
