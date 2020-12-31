We’ve all waited what seems like ages to be able to look at 2020 in the rear view mirror. Still, we have to be honest and admit that what happened in 2020 will have repercussions in the coming year and surely beyond.
I confess that I have been content in my naivete about our country because I perceived that all was pretty much as it should be. I will try to keep my head out of the sand in the future. Still, I’m happy 2020 is history, so to speak.
These few lines express some of my chagrin of what happened in 2020.
Two thousand and twenty,
There were problems aplenty.
We never saw it coming,
And like leaking in the plumbing,
Suddenly everything’s a mess.
In January, all looked fine;
We never suspected the coming decline.
Suddenly all the doors were locked;
The grocery stores had no stock.
All we could do was simply acquiesce.
Wash your hands;
Watch where you stand—
Inside the stores,
Marks on the floors,
Social distancing, goodbye caress.
Wear the mask,
A simple task,
But you must comply,
Or you can’t buy.
Does it make you feel a bit oppressed?
Many sent in their vote,
From some place not very remote.
Then many cried, “Foul!”
While others said, “How?”
The result was accepted nonetheless.
The elites came forth and opined,
“Hey, trust us; all is fine!”
They think they know better,
Those Hollywood trend-setters.
After all, look at their success.
It all comes to this,
A point you mustn’t miss.
Who really has the facts
That will keep us all on track?
I’m really not sure; I must confess.
So, two thousand and twenty,
With your problems aplenty,
You’re all dead and gone.
But as Grandma said, “I’ll swan!”
You sure left behind lots of stress!
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.