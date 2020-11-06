There has been a lot of rhetoric lately about our freedom.
Freedom is a complex notion that has been the foundation of our beloved country from its inception.
It was fought for and won over 200 years ago. Since that time, we’ve been in global conflicts to insure that our freedom would be handed down to the next generation.
What that generation would do about its inherited freedom was and is the crux of the matter. I hope my descendants will always be able to enjoy the freedom I have experienced as an American citizen. Is our freedom perfect? It’s still a work in progress.
These next few lines reveal my feelings about our freedom.
I’ve always been proud of the fact
America is “the land of the free.”
And we’ve been the envy of all the earth,
But this freedom has come by degree.
Our founding fathers had the idea,
And they carefully laid out a plan.
But it’s the responsibility of every generation
To perfect what they began.
Lately we’ve heard a lot of talk
About this freedom of ours.
And I agree the concept is tentative,
But it’s what the concept empowers.
It’s not “I can do whatever I want.”
Remember what Paul Harvey said?
He said it’s freedom to do what we should do,
A belief I hope is widespread.
Someone said this and I like it,
“My freedom ends at your nose.”
I wish everybody believed that;
Things would be better, I suppose.
Whatever stage our freedom is in,
President Reagan said with distinction,
“Our freedom is never more than one generation away
(Now get this:) from extinction.”
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
