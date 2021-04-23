Recently my 7-year-old grandson started his little league baseball career.
I couldn’t be more thrilled. I have waited, it seems to me, for a long time to teach a descendant of mine America’s National Pastime. My sons grew up in an environment where soccer was the sport kids played. I grew to enjoy that game – even played a little myself. However, starting to learn the game in my 30s prevented me from developing adequate skills in soccer.
I am so pumped about helping my grandson that I have to be careful not to overwhelm him to the point that it is not fun for him. But let me tell you, it has been wonderful to get on the diamond again – hearing the sounds, seeing the sights, and having old memories resurrect themselves. If you’ve gone through this with your child or grandchild, I’m sure you’ll connect with these few lines.
My early life was baseball;
How I loved to play the game!
I never was a superstar,
Nor did I earn acclaim.
When Spring rolled around every year,
In our backyard or at the park,
It was practice, practice, practice,
And practice some more until dark.
My first team was the Pontiac Chiefs;
Wayne Huffine was the coach.
He was our inspiration;
He led us without reproach.
Then I played for the Hoke Homers,
Our sponsor—Hoke Lumber Yard.
We were coached by Moose Johnson,
Whom I hold in the highest regard.
My teammates became lifelong friends;
Breedlove, Gershon, Smith,
Johnson, Gray, Kinney,
Our exploits, to me, became myths.
I can still recall the feeling I’d get,
As I stepped on the field of play.
Honestly, I may still get goosebumps,
As I dream of those yesterdays.
My two sons both played soccer,
A great game, not my cup of tea.
So I never got to teach them my game;
It was a disappointment to me.
But now I have a grandson,
Who’s begun his baseball career.
I can’t tell you how good it makes me feel
When, “Hey, Grandpa, let’s play catch,” I hear.
So the excitement has returned;
It’s even more than my playing days.
I cheer with each hit or play that he makes;
I see myself in so many ways.
Will he grow to love the game
As much as his old grandpa?
You know, I hope that he will.
If he does, I’ll shout, “Hurrah!”
