Like most folks, we have traveled much more than our grandparents.
In their almost 10 decades of life, they never got too far from their Oklahoma roots. In fact, I can only recall three times that they left Stillwater for a short vacation or a brief stint on an out-of-state job.
I’ve always been proud of my home state for various reasons. The foremost reason is the fact that I’ve always found Okies to be friendly, generous, and helpful, even to people that they don’t know all that well or have just met.
They’re just good people!
It was Merle Haggard who sang, “I’m proud to be an Okie.” I hope you connect with these few lines. If you’re a native Okie, I’m sure you will.
Whenever I am asked, “Where are you from?”
I’m always proud to say,
“I was born and raised in Oklahoma;
I’m an Okie till my dying day.”
Wherever I’ve roamed from my hometown,
When I’d think of where my life began,
I’ve never found a better state.
Of Oklahoma (State, that is), I’ll always be a fan.
Maybe it’s just the innocence of youth
That colors the memories of my state,
But it all comes down to the people.
For as people go, Okies are great!
Where else can you talk to a stranger,
As you both fill your car with gas,
Discussing the strategy of Saturday’s game.
Do we rely on the run or the pass?
I guess because of my Oklahoma raising,
I grew up believing this—
A stranger is just someone you haven’t met,
A philosophy I just can’t dismiss.
Okies always go the extra mile,
If they have a friend that’s in need.
It’s just part of our DNA
To help other folks to succeed.
I’ve been in many other states;
Each has its claim to fame.
But they can’t claim Will Rogers,
And others, too many to name.
But the Okies that mean the most to me
Won’t be found in the book of Who’s Who.
They’re the family and friends I grew up with;
I’m sure it’s the same for you.
So how do I know Okies are special?
I can prove it in a simple way.
When you’re far from Oklahoma, and you meet an Okie,
It just simply makes your day!
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
