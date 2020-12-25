Looking forward to the New Year has generally been a time of optimism for most of us. You know, the old year and its problems are over; let’s move on.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look that way to me right now. Things that have become evident over the past few weeks have given me great concern about what this new year will bring.
I used to be what I called an “optimistic pessimist,” hoping for the best, but not being too disappointed if things didn’t turn out the way I’d hoped. That’s pretty bad, isn’t it? I’m happy to say that I’m not that way anymore.
Maybe you will connect with these few lines.
At last it’s finally over!
I don’t mean Christmas time.
I’m talking about two thousand and twenty,
A year that was not too sublime.
As we look in the rear view mirror,
And see what all went down,
It doesn’t exactly make one smile;
It more likely brings on a frown.
In previous times the New Year
Always inspired hope.
“It has to be better than last year,
That resembled a kaleidoscope.”
Unfortunately, I’ve got a feeling
It will be more of the same.
And in the words of Fats Domino,
“Ain’t that a shame?”
I hate to be pessimistic;
We should all hope it gets better.
Oh, Lord, please forgive us our debts,
As we forgive our debtors.
Whatever comes, I’m happy to say,
“My house is on the Rock.”
And though strong winds may prevail,
I’ll be able to stand the shock.
My plea is for you to stop and think,
“Just where do I stand?”
I honestly hope your house isn’t built
Upon the shifting sand.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
