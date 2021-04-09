I like the month of March.
It’s my birth month.
It ushers in Spring.
It’s the month when the leaves come back and the grass starts turning green.
It is also the month of madness, about basketball that is. I started watching basketball when Hank Iba was coaching the Cowboys.
My dad played basketball for North Central State back in the ’30s. He even walked on at Oklahoma A&M. Wherever my family lived, we always had a basketball goal and enjoyed countless hours of playing hoops. However, over the years as basketball has changed, I’ve lost my interest in the game, especially in March.
Why?
My sweet wife is an avid fan and loves watching basketball.
So you can see I’m a victim; I have to watch it, too. I hope you enjoy these few lines.
March Madness is finally over,
And I, for one, am glad.
I confess I get tired of watching the hoops
And all of those silly TV ads.
I never fill out a bracket.
My attitude is, “Who cares?”
I don’t keep track of the season.
I don’t know the good teams from the spares.
The reason why I look forward to its end—
Basketball’s not the same anymore.
I think James Naismith would not recognize
What now happens on the basketball floor.
It started as a no-contact sport,
You know, a gentleman’s game.
Now sometimes it looks like pro wrestling.
Isn’t that a shame?
The three-point shot has changed basketball,
No more trying to get close to the rim.
Now it’s charge the bucket, then shovel the ball outside
To the guy standing out on a limb.
I know a “dunk” makes the crowd go wild,
But where is the skill in that?
I’ll tell you what’s really exciting—
Watch a wrestler pin a guy on the mat!
I wonder what Mr. Iba would say
About what basketball has become.
Because he was the king of defense,
Now most teams march to a different drum.
I could go on and on about this,
But I’m sure you true fans have had enough.
I still say I don’t like what basketball’s become,
And you can say, “That’s tough!”
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
