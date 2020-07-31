I’m sure that all of us have certain goals in life that we wish we had achieved.
For those of us seasoned citizens, as much as we’ve done, there are still a few more things that we’d like to do.
The problem is time has become a big part of the equation.
Follow me as I share in these few lines things that I always wanted to do, but I wonder if I ever will get to do them.
Sound familiar?
Some of us have reached that stage in life
When choices have to be made.
Will I go after what I’ve always wanted to do?
Let’s call it my final escapade.
There’s a lot I’ve always wanted to do,
Flying remote control model planes for one.
Unfortunately, it’s in the category
Of things I’ll probably never get done.
I’ve always wanted to be able to ride
A horse like Roy and Gene.
To have an old Dan of my very own,
Looks like it will remain a dream.
Playing golf at least three times a week,
My, wouldn’t that be fine?
But I haven’t touched my clubs in quite a while,
Not enough money, not enough time.
So many places I’d love to see
Right here in the U. S. of A.—
Washington monuments, the Smithsonian,
Places near and far away.
Believe it or not, I’d like to learn to sew;
My mom was a seamstress, you see.
It’s partly just in honor of her,
But also to make clothes for me.
There are instruments I’d like to learn to play—
The piano, the harmonica, the bass—
But I just don’t see it happening.
I guess I’ve given up the chase.
I should look into the mirror and say to myself,
“Don’t just stand there and implore!
‘Should-haves’ and ‘could-haves’ just won’t do.
What are you waiting for?”
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
