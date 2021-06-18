I was very fortunate to have a great dad. He wasn’t perfect, but I knew that he loved me.
He made it clear to me what his standards were and that I was expected to adhere to them.
Believe me, I heard enough lectures regarding what he expected of me and why what I had done did not measure up to those standards.
Looking back, I realize how fortunate I was to have a caring dad, one who never let me talk him out of the discipline that I deserved.
Though he’s been absent from our physical world for over 30 years, I miss him more each day.
Over the years when I’ve faced decisions in my life, his words have had a way of creeping back into my head. If you had a dad like mine, I’m sure you will relate to these few lines.
Did you ever notice watching sports on TV,
The athletes never say, “Hi, Dad!”?
As usual, Mom gets the credit,
But that’s really not so bad.
I was blessed to have a dad,
Who invested himself in me.
He made sure I knew what was right,
And the way life was supposed to be.
He never had to lavish gifts on me
To make up for when he wasn’t there,
Because he was always there for me.
He was true to his word, and fair.
A lot of what he taught us,
He did without saying a word.
He showed us by example
And what we overheard.
I remember one day I asked my mom,
“What happened to the man who raised me?
He’s not the guy that I see now.
I wonder where he could be?”
Mom said, “Your dad felt strongly
About the job he had to do—
To raise you to be a good Christian man.
Now son, his job is through.”
Then somehow there was a transition;
He was not so much dad, but a friend.
It was that way until he graduated,
But his influence did not end.
So Dad, these are my words to you:
“Good job!” and “Well done!”
For as you gaze at me from heaven’s portals,
You see a grateful son.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
