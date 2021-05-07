My mother was an incredible woman. Dad used to say of her, “The only common thing about her is her sense.”
She juggled the responsibilities of wife, homemaker, and mother, along with holding down a full-time job. She was always the one I went to when, as a boy growing up and later as a young man, I needed special advice. She was multi-talented.
Further, she was never afraid to try something new, if something needed to be done. I have been blessed to have had the love and care of some wonderful mothers in my extended family as well.
I’ve also watched the woman who became my bride display the same kind of love and care to my sons. Mothers are special people. I wrote these few lines to my mother almost thirty years ago.
I hope you enjoy them.
You’re never very far from me, for when I close my eyes,
The fact I often see your face is really no surprise.
Yours is the face I first recall, when life was new to me,
And I began my walk on earth, my personal history.
It was you who taught me what life was, in my younger days,
And helped me lay my foundations and straighten out my ways.
So many things I learned from you that make me who I am,
Especially what a woman does when she loves her man.
Though many miles lie between us, to me you are very near;
For often when I close my eyes, it is your voice I hear.
A guiding light is what you are, what you’ve always been,
And I feel much closer to you, even more than I did back then.
Nothing could please me more today than to spend this day with you,
So that I could give honor, where so much honor is due.
But since I can’t, I guess this verse will just have to do,
And carry my love from here to there, for, Mother, I love you.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.