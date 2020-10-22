I’m trying to kick the habit; honestly, I am.

It’s so hard!

Have you heard that before? Addictions are hard to overcome, I know. My name is John, and I’m addicted to telling stories. I’ll be in a conversation, and then someone will mention something, and immediately a story will pop into my mind. I have to tell it. I know the one listening will really like it, and perhaps even benefit by hearing it. At the very least, it may bring a therapeutic chuckle.

That’s always my rationale for telling a story. I know you probably don’t have this addiction, but you’ve just got to read these few lines!

Oops, I did it again!

I told another story.

It seems I’ve got an abundance of them,

A vast repository.

It seems to happen a lot these days;

I guess it’s what old guys do,

Share something from out of their past.

And it’s usually, mostly true.

There must be a reason

I feel compelled to tell my stories.

I like to hear people laugh,

As I recount my former “glories.”

But I think, deep down,

The reason is this—

I’m so interesting to listen to.

And I don’t want folks to miss

Something that might cheer them up,

Or help them see things more clearly.

I’m just being honest;

I’m not acting cavalierly.

I hope you don’t believe

What you’ve just read.

I can’t believe I wrote it.

I should have written this instead:

We old guys just can’t help ourselves;

Telling stories is in our DNA.

Which reminds me, I know a story about that.

Hey, please don’t walk away!

John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.

