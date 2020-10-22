I’m trying to kick the habit; honestly, I am.
It’s so hard!
Have you heard that before? Addictions are hard to overcome, I know. My name is John, and I’m addicted to telling stories. I’ll be in a conversation, and then someone will mention something, and immediately a story will pop into my mind. I have to tell it. I know the one listening will really like it, and perhaps even benefit by hearing it. At the very least, it may bring a therapeutic chuckle.
That’s always my rationale for telling a story. I know you probably don’t have this addiction, but you’ve just got to read these few lines!
Oops, I did it again!
I told another story.
It seems I’ve got an abundance of them,
A vast repository.
It seems to happen a lot these days;
I guess it’s what old guys do,
Share something from out of their past.
And it’s usually, mostly true.
There must be a reason
I feel compelled to tell my stories.
I like to hear people laugh,
As I recount my former “glories.”
But I think, deep down,
The reason is this—
I’m so interesting to listen to.
And I don’t want folks to miss
Something that might cheer them up,
Or help them see things more clearly.
I’m just being honest;
I’m not acting cavalierly.
I hope you don’t believe
What you’ve just read.
I can’t believe I wrote it.
I should have written this instead:
We old guys just can’t help ourselves;
Telling stories is in our DNA.
Which reminds me, I know a story about that.
Hey, please don’t walk away!
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.