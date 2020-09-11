If I were Hamlet, my soliloquy would not be: “To be, or not to be,” but rather “To keep, or throw away.”
Recently, we’ve had to get out our “stuff” and make decisions about what to do with it all. As you know, this is not easy.
For instance, yesterday, I came across some of my father’s original writings. I had never seen most of it because it was among things belonging to my mom that we had inherited.
Can I simply put them in file thirteen? No way!
That’s just a small portion of what we’re dealing with. Dear readers, I’m sure you’ll connect with these few lines.
I’m currently in a dilemma—
What to keep or throw away.
The problem is the lack of space,
And it gets worse everyday.
I’ve got photos that chronicle all of my life,
And those of my ancestors, too.
How can I throw those away?
Tell me, what would you do?
Some people might say, “Get rid of your junk!”
My reply, “You mean my treasure?”
The value of all those memories,
It’s something one can’t measure.
You know what I’m talking about,
Things from which you can never part,
Because they remind us of days gone by,
Memories we’ve stored in our hearts.
And I know if I get rid of something,
Within days someone will say,
“Whatever ever happened to..(you fill it in)?”
My reply, “I just threw it away!”
Oh well, I’ve got to find a way
To hold on to what I’ve got.
If you have any suggestions,
I’d appreciate it a lot.
Because here’s my only solution;
It’s not great and I’ll tell you why.
I’m just going to let my kids deal with it,
Someday after I die.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
