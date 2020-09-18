Usually when I take pen in hand and prepare a column for your consideration, it is a matter of just letting the words flow into a finished product – not so today. I worked on an inspiration for awhile, and that’s what it was, work.
It just didn’t make it. I tried another and the same thing happened. I then asked myself, “Has my reservoir run dry? Am I done?” Then I decided to write about my favorite topic, and, you guessed it, the words began to flow.
Sit back and enjoy these few lines. I enjoyed writing them.
I know that I’ve complained a lot,
How technology messes with me.
But it does have its advantages;
Keep reading and you’ll see.
Every time I activate my phone,
The first thing I always see
Is a beautiful girl, at sweet sixteen,
Smiling back at me.
I met this girl back in ‘66;
I haven’t gotten over her yet.
Now I can look at her whenever I want.
Does she still thrill my heart? You bet!
She reminded me the other day,
The Bible says she’s my reward!
I know I don’t deserve her;
“Don’t deserve” should be underscored.
The miracle is “Sweet Little Sixteen,”
With her blue eyes and breath-taking smile
Still makes my heart go pitter-pat,
Like the day we walked down that aisle.
Now you may say, “A lot of water
Has passed under that proverbial bridge.
She’s no longer that sweet little sixteen.
Isn’t she now over that infamous ridge?
Not from where I stand, buster,
The beauty is still all there.
Now it’s dignified with silver,
What used to be light brown hair.
So if you see me gazing at my phone,
I’d appreciate being ignored.
For after all, all I’m doing
Is looking at my reward.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
