One of my favorite Christmas movies is “It’s a Wonderful Life.” There is a great lesson for all of us in that flick. How could George Bailey’s life be characterized as “wonderful” when it was replete with disappointments, failures, and unfulfilled dreams and goals?
That’s the sixty-four thousand dollar question, isn’t it? George had his idea of what a perfect life should be, as we all do, but it sure didn’t turn out that way. In the end he realized that a wonderful life is so much better than a perfect life. I agree. If you agree, you may connect with these few lines.
In the past I never worked toward perfection.
Although I thought it was an admirable goal,
“Good enough” was always, well, good enough.
‘Twas my view of life on the whole.
I watched folks who were perfectionists;
They missed out on a lot of fun.
They dotted each “i” and crossed each “t,”
And it seemed that they never got done.
I married a perfectionist, and I’m glad I did.
There was one definite benefit.
I learned “good enough” is not good enough,
So hard for me to admit.
But I’ve also learned a lesson
From George Bailey from Bedford Falls.
You see he had a wonderful life,
Though it was filled with so many pitfalls.
So over the years I’ve realized
Perfection is an admirable goal.
But it’s almost unobtainable;
There’s so much we can’t control.
For example, let’s take my dear, sweet wife,
As close to perfect as a woman can get.
But the truth is she’s downright wonderful,
And that’s even better yet.
For all of us have our ups and downs;
That’s what life is all about.
But only One has lived a perfect life,
A fact we must not flout.
So should we disregard perfection?
I really don’t think so.
I have definitely decided
That should always be our goal.
But if we can’t reach perfection,
I’ve decided, I don’t know about you.
I think I’d rather have “wonderful”;
Yes, I really think “wonderful” will do.
Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
