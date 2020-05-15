As we go through the seasons of this life, we all ask ourselves questions.
The questions of our youth are usually never as serious as the questions we ask ourselves later on in life. I suppose it’s a good thing to ask ourselves these questions. They can serve as motivation for us and can even entertain us. The negative side is that they may force us into the problem-solving mode instead of living one day at a time.
We don’t all ask ourselves the same questions, but often because we’re human, our questions are similar. Check out these few lines and see if we’ve had some questions in common.
There are things that we all share,
Common to all of us.
In fact, when we get together,
Those commonalities we discuss.
Some are best described as the seasons
Of life that we grow through,
And the questions we all ask ourselves
That concerned us as we grew.
I’d like to share come questions
That I had as each season passed by.
Some may be similar to yours;
Others probably won’t apply.
I asked myself, “Will I ever be tall
And not stay a short, chubby guy?
What will I be when I grow up?
What sort of things will I try?”
Some years went by; other questions arose,
Like, “Will girls ever like me?
Will I get a letter in a high school sport?
Will I end up just being a nobody?”
“Is this what a broken heart feels like?
Yes,” I have asked that, too.
“Will I ever own a Chevelle Super Sport?
Would tobacco be good to chew?”
After high school, the questions changed,
Like, “Will I ever get married?
Will I ever get a college degree?
Or is it even necessary?”
Then, “Will I be a good father,
A good husband to my wife?
When I get old will I look back and decide
That I’d lived a decent life?”
In my current season, my questions have changed.
Now it’s, “Where did I leave my keys?
And, I’ve known you for a long, long time,
Would you tell me your name again, please?”
“Where did I park?” comes up so often;
It doesn’t surprise me anymore.
Also, “Where has my wife gotten off to?
I know she’s here in the store.”
In all this time, I’ve learned one thing;
Most questions don’t deal with today.
So why worry about it?
That’s a good question, wouldn’t you say?
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
