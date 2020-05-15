Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.