I must confess that I can recall times in my past when I should have stood up for the truth. I suppose that’s true for all of us.
We are, after all, human.
It’s been my observation over the years that being human means weakness, and error can sometimes overcome the good intent that we wish we could do or express.
Should we not just accept the fact that this will occasionally occur?
I don’t think so.
We should always stand up for what we know is right, regardless of the consequences. These few lines help us to recollect an incident long ago when three men stood for the right.
I recall a story in the Bible
About three men who lived long ago.
They weren’t afraid to stand up for the right.
You remember Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego?
The king had ordered that all should bow
To his idol when the music played.
But those three men would not bend a knee.
Of the consequences, they were not afraid.
You see, they believed with all their hearts,
In bowing they’d betray their God.
It’s clear that the faith by which they lived
Was not just a hollow facade.
So what does this story have to do with us,
As we live our lives today?
I think it’s clear—we should follow their example.
May we similar courage display!
So if you feel a little shaky
About standing up for what you know is right,
Just remember what happened to those three men,
Who were thrown in the fire so bright.
The king could not believe it,
As he gazed into the fire.
“Look!” he exclaimed, “They did not die;
The flames didn’t even burn their attire.”
How had the three survived the flames,
While their guards died at the door?
The king had thrown three men into the blaze,
But when he looked, he saw four!
What lesson do we learn from these three men,
Who stood for what they knew was right?
When we stand for the right, we’re never alone.
The Fourth Man will be with us in the fight.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
