Downsizing is a relatively new term. It basically means “getting rid of something,” whether that means employees or stuff that’s been cluttering up your home for years.
The problem is, in relation to the “stuff,” it usually means things that have either an emotional bond with the person who is downsizing or maybe something he’s been planning to do or get into, but has not yet done it.
Thus, the desire is there and the “stuff,” and this causes the clutter. Currently, I’m right in the middle of such a situation. These few lines express my dilemma. I’m guessing that many of my readers have been in a similar situation.
I see the path that I must choose;
So painful it is to me.
But I must create some space,
And part with some of my history.
---
My children have no interest at all
In many things that I hold dear.
I know because I’ve asked them,
And they have made it clear.
---
I have to be honest with myself,
If I give or throw it away.
When I’m gone there’ll be no one
Interested in all of my yesterdays.
---
My problem is, and this is hard,
Just where do I draw the line,
Deciding what goes and what stays,
So difficult to define.
---
I guess I have to keep my eye
On the appointed goal
Of prioritizing in my life,
And trying to take control.
---
There’re things that I really want to do;
The evidence is all around me.
Hence, all the clutter
Is not at all hard to see.
---
Basically I have to make the choice;
I have to be hard on myself.
Pick one or two—forget all the rest—
And put them on the proverbial shelf.
---
But here’s the main reason I tend to hoard,
And never throw anything away.
Every time I’ve thrown something away,
I’ve needed it the very next day!
Pryor can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.