As we pass through this chapter we call a pandemic, I have been blown away by the selfless dedication of our medical professionals who have fought so valiantly against this biological enemy. Their dedication to their task has reminded me of our family doctor during my formative years and beyond – Dr. Powell E. Fry.
Because of Dr. Fry, I grew up with the belief that doctors were at the top of the heap in every category of life. Although I wasn’t always thrilled about going to see him (like the time I jumped off the road near the old Virginia Street bridge and jammed a freshly cut young tree trunk into my throat), I was always in awe of his professionalism and social grace. These few lines are for those of you who knew Dr. Fry.’
He brought me into the world,
And my little brother, too.
He cared for my family for many years,
Spent his life serving me and you.
He was the reason I thought that doctors
Were at the top of the pyramid.
I was always in awe in his presence
Because of what he said and did.
I remember, as a child, he came to our home,
With his doctor’s bag and overcoat,
And it was long after office hours.
That’s just one of many anecdotes.
Mrs. Huffine was his receptionist;
His nurse was Mrs. Berry.
Yes, sometimes I dreaded going to his office
Because stitches were so scary.
The bulletin board on his office wall
Was covered with pictures of kids,
Many of whom were named after him,
Smiles thanking him for what he did.
The last time that he fixed me up
Was in my college years.
It was only minor surgery,
But again he calmed my fears.
I never aspired to be a doctor,
And I think that I know why.
I know I could never have measured up
To the likes of Dr. Powell E. Fry.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
