I suppose all of us occasionally like to walk down memory lane.
If you have followed me on my journey of putting my thoughts to rhyme, you are familiar with my tendency to share things about what happened in my earlier days.
As I have done that, I’ve noticed that time has a way of taking the edge off of the more unpleasant memories. In fact, sometimes the memories have become more pleasant, or maybe slightly less factual. If you have a tendency, as I do, to embellish the memories, you will connect with these few lines.
Like most folks, I like to reminisce
Of things gone by, of that or this.
But I’ve noticed the older I get,
The better I was!
In my memories I never hit a slice,
Never hooked the ball, which is really nice.
I’ve noticed the older I get,
The better I was.
I remember I was a hit with the girls;
They all wanted me to give them a whirl.
I’ve noticed the older I get,
The better I was.
In relationships with girls, I was always the boss;
With nary a one did I suffer loss.
Oh, yes, the older I get,
The better I was.
I really don’t remember a lot of mistakes,
You know, the ones that all you other folks make.
It’s true; the older I get,
The better I was.
All the plans I made seemed to work out fine;
After all, that was my design.
Wow, the older I got,
The better I was.
I wonder, are you a lot like me?
When you look back, what do you see?
Can you say, “The older I get,
The better I was”?
If the truth be told, all I’ve said is not true,
But I guess that’s just what old men do,
Because the older we get,
It seems the better we were.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.