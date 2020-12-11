Each year about this time, we’re reminded of the entrance of the Son of God into this world of ours. Christmas has exploded into a fireworks-like array of everything one can imagine.
Some of it is good. Some is not so good.
It’s a wonderful family time. We all have memories from our childhood days of family traditions that continue to hold a special place in our hearts. However, let us never forget that His coming to earth had a purpose, and that is what we celebrate.
I hope you can understand and connect with these few lines.
Common animals were the first to hear Him cry,
For He was born in their humble home.
And He who would become the King of Kings,
From them, received no shalom.
They did not understand His mission,
As He lay there in their manger.
To them, He was just an intruder;
His own people thought of Him as a stranger.
Into that dark and dusty place He came,
No royal palace for Him,
Though angels announced His arrival
With a glorious celestial hymn.
Lowly shepherds gathered ‘round to welcome Him,
Leaving their flocks that night.
And later, they would spread the word
To all on that holy night.
The moon shown through the open gable,
A joist supported by a pillar of wood.
The shadow covered the sleeping baby;
Perhaps only He understood—
That on His very first night it was revealed,
In the stable with its dross,
The shadow that lay upon Him
Was the shadow of a cross.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
